misericordia-hospital_feb-2017_cropped
Feature

Holy Healthcare

Some Alberta public hospitals won’t provide services that don’t align with Catholic beliefs. Should this continue?

how-i-did-not-cropped

Feature

How I Did Not Try to Kill Andrew Suknaski

Essay by Sid Marty.

Feature

Partisan Job, Public Pay

Despite the giant civil service at their disposal, our leaders have an army of politicized staff who serve party interests.

Feature

Getting Big Money Out of Politics

The NDP government has changed who can donate to parties and how much they can give.

Community Close Up

Profile of Grande Prairie

Alberta’s fifth largest city needs a better plan.

This Land

Betrayed

Friday, January 13, 2017 was not Jessica Ernst’s lucky day. That’s the day the Supreme Court of Canada handed down a non-decision in her legal battle against the AER.

Context

View

april2017_view-photo_alberta-views
AIZANMAN’S EAST END,
BY JOHN DEAN, 1977, Calgary.
Our Writers

Graham Thomson

Graham Thomson has worked in radio, TV and print as a reporter, producer and political columnist, and has written for the Edmonton Journal since 1995. His reporting has taken him to various parts of the world, including Russia, Mexico and Afghanistan.

Sid Marty

Marty writes on natural history and western life and culture. He has published five books of non-fiction and three books of poetry, some of which are based on on his time as a Rocky Mountain national park warden. He and his wife Myrna, live near Pincher Creek.

Ryan Hoskins

Ryan Hoskins is a GP and ER physician based in BC who regularly locums in rural Alberta. His writing on health policy has appeared in Foreign Policy, the Boston Globe and The Globe and Mail. He completed a fellowship in Global Journalism at the Munk School at U of T.

Max Fawcett

Max Fawcett is a writer and the former editor of Alberta Oil and former managing editor and Calgary bureau chief of Alberta Venture. His work has been featured in The Walrus, Hazlitt, Eighteen Bridges, BC Business and The Globe and Mail.

View

april2017_view-photo_alberta-views
AIZANMAN’S EAST END,
BY JOHN DEAN, 1977.
Our Writers

Graham Thomson

Graham Thomson has worked in radio, TV and print as a reporter, producer and political columnist, and has written for the Edmonton Journal since 1995. His reporting has taken him to various parts of the world, including Russia, Mexico and Afghanistan.

Sid Marty

Marty writes on natural history and western life and culture. He has published five books of non-fiction and three books of poetry, some of which are based on on his time as a Rocky Mountain national park warden. He and his wife Myrna, live near Pincher Creek..

Ryan Hoskins

Ryan Hoskins is a GP and ER physician based in BC who regularly locums in rural Alberta. His writing on health policy has appeared in Foreign Policy, the Boston Globe and The Globe and Mail. He completed a fellowship in Global Journalism at the Munk School at U of T.

Max Fawcett

Max Fawcett is a writer and the former editor of Alberta Oil and former managing editor and Calgary bureau chief of Alberta Venture. His work has been featured in The Walrus, Hazlitt, Eighteen Bridges, BC Business and The Globe and Mail.

Art

april2017_art_alberta-views
COLOURS WRITE SUMMER SUN AND SKY, BY MICHAEL SCHREINER,

2015. Acrylic on canvas. 60″ x 60″. Christine Klassen Gallery.

Books

Notley Nation: How Alberta’s Political Upheaval Swept the Country

by Sydney Sharpe and Don Braid
Reviewed by Alvin Finkel

God’s Province: Evangelical Christianity, Political Thought and Conservatism in Alberta

 by Clark Banack
Reviewed by Tadzio Richards

Stampede and the Westness of West

by Aritha van Herk
Reviewed by Heather Setka

Who Needs Books
Reading in the Digital Age

by Lynn Coady
Reviewed by Andrew Guilbert
Art

april2017_art_alberta-views
COLOURS WRITE SUMMER SUN AND SKY,

2016 Acrylic on canvas. 60″ by 60″. Christine Klassen Gallery.

Books

Notley Nation: How Alberta's Political Upheaval Swept the Country

by Sydney Sharpe and Don Braid
Reviewed by Alvin Finkel

God's Province: Evangelical Christianity, Political Thought and Conservatism in Alberta

 by Clark Banack
Reviewed by Tadzio Richards

Stampede and the Westness of West

by Aritha van Herk
Reviewed by Heather Setka

Who Needs Books?
Reading in the Digital Age

by Lynn Coady
Reviewed by Andrew Guilbert
Archive

av_janfeb-2017-cover
Government

Jan/Feb 2017

av-dec-2016-cover
Aboriginal Affairs

Dec  2016

av-nov-cover-2016
Healthcare

Nov  2016

av-october-2016-cover
Energy

Oct  2016

av-september-2016-cover
Education

Sept  2016

av-ja-cover-2016
Environment

Jul/Aug  2016