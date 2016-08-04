Our Writers

Graham Thomson has worked in radio, TV and print as a reporter, producer and political columnist, and has written for the Edmonton Journal since 1995. His reporting has taken him to various parts of the world, including Russia, Mexico and Afghanistan.

Marty writes on natural history and western life and culture. He has published five books of non-fiction and three books of poetry, some of which are based on on his time as a Rocky Mountain national park warden. He and his wife Myrna, live near Pincher Creek.

Ryan Hoskins is a GP and ER physician based in BC who regularly locums in rural Alberta. His writing on health policy has appeared in Foreign Policy, the Boston Globe and The Globe and Mail. He completed a fellowship in Global Journalism at the Munk School at U of T.